French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Monday, June 26, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron meets Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to discuss the Ukrainian crisis. Michel Euler AP Photo

June 26, 2017 8:23 AM

French president pushes for further peace talks over Ukraine

The Associated Press
PARIS

French president Emmanuel Macron says further peace talks over the Ukrainian crisis will be held in the coming days, following a meeting in Paris with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.

Macron said in a joint news conference that a phone call between the leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia will be scheduled by the end of next week in an effort to make tangible progress.

He insisted the so-called "Normandy Format" talks between the four countries are still the best forum to discuss the situation, as the conflict between Ukraine's government and pro-Russia separatists drags on.

The leaders of European Union nations recently agreed to extend sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, following the annexation of Crimea three years ago.

