June 26, 2017 7:34 AM

Sheriff's Office: Home invasion leads to deadly shooting

The Associated Press
LEWISVILLE, N.C.

Authorities say a neighbor of a North Carolina man who had just been assaulted and robbed during a home invasion shot in the direction of the suspects, killing a suspect.

Chief Deputy Brad Stanley of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells local media that at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday a break-in was reported at a Lewisville home. He says "several men" tried to break into a house and assaulted a resident.

During the incident, at least one person at the home was communicating with a nearby neighbor. Stanley says the neighbor went to the home and shot at the suspects. One suspect died at the scene.

Stanley says investigators found a handgun next to the deceased man.

At this time, no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

