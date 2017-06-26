More Politics News

June 26, 2017 7:15 AM

Germany: don't expect Turkish bodyguards at G-20

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German government says it doesn't expect to see Turkish security agents accused of attacking protesters in Washington during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Hamburg.

Germany is hosting the leaders of the G-20 powers July 7-8. Police in Washington have issued arrest warrants for a dozen Turkish agents accused in last month's incident.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Monday he could "assume with a good conscience that these people who have been incriminated by American judicial authorities won't set foot on German soil in the foreseeable future, including during the G-20 summit."

Schaefer wouldn't confirm or deny an unsourced report in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that his ministry made clear to Turkey the bodyguards weren't welcome.

