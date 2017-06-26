More Politics News

June 26, 2017 7:01 AM

South Sudan censors newspapers, hampers press in civil war

The Associated Press
JUBA, South Sudan

Journalists' organizations, both international and domestic, charge that South Sudan's government is restricting their ability to report the news.

They say this is particularly serious because South Sudan's civil war has created the world's largest refugee crisis and there are widespread allegations of sexual and ethnic violence.

In May the government started censoring the country's newspapers by blacking out articles it deems critical.

The Union of Journalists in South Sudan said that 15 South Sudanese journalists have been arrested, beaten, jailed, threatened or denied access to information in the past four months. The Foreign Correspondents' Association of East Africa said at least 20 members of the foreign press have been banned from or kicked out of South Sudan in the past six months.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos