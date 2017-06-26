More Politics News

June 26, 2017 5:38 AM

Michigan lawmaker's bill would ban use of Redskins mascot

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

A Michigan lawmaker has introduced legislation that would ban the use of the Redskins mascot for public schools in the state.

Republican state Sen. Wayne Schmidt of Traverse City serves Michigan's 37th Senate District, which covers the northwest part of the Lower Peninsula and the eastern part of the Upper Peninsula.

His district includes five tribal governments and Schmidt says his legislation was crafted with their help.

He tells WOOD-TV (http://bit.ly/2s3DhKa ) that "the term 'Redskin' is highly offensive. Especially to Native Americans, to American Indians."

Schmidt says the tribal nations aren't saying to get rid of all references to Native Americans or American Indians, but the term "redskin" is particularly offensive to them.

His bill was introduced Thursday and so far it has no co-sponsors and remains in committee.

