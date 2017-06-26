More Politics News

June 26, 2017 2:15 AM

Vermont manufacturing plant infiltrated by computer virus

The Associated Press
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt.

Officials say a computer virus infected a number of manufacturing tools at a Vermont manufacturing plant working to fulfill a $100 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

GlobalFoundries tells WVPS-FM (http://bit.ly/2sH866p ) their Essex Junction plant was hit with a computer virus uploaded to manufacturing tools. Spokesman Jason Gorss said Friday the tools were taken offline to prevent the spreading of the virus, and some tools have been restored to functionality.

GlobalFoundries is currently working on a Department of Defense contract to provide microelectronics to the department and other federal agencies. Gorss did not say whether the computer virus affected tools involved with the contract.

Officials have not said if they believe the virus specifically targeted the plant.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos