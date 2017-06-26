More Politics News

June 26, 2017 2:05 AM

Police chief injured, hospitalized in fireworks accident

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

A Pennsylvania police chief has been hospitalized following a fireworks accident at the town's fireman's carnival.

The mother of Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold says her son is in stable condition following the accident Saturday night.

Police say Diebold was lighting a mortar when one went off and exploded into him.

The chief is expected to return home in a few weeks. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A prayer vigil for the chief was held Sunday night at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company.

An investigation is ongoing.

