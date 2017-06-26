More Politics News

June 26, 2017 12:12 AM

Feds to give update on California's big water tunnels

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SCOTT SMITH Associated Press

Federal officials say they'll provide an update on California Gov. Jerry Brown's ambitious plan to build two massive tunnels to ship water from the northern part of the state to the south.

Backers of the $16 billion project have been hoping for approval as soon as this week from the National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Those would be part of a series of rulings needed from federal and state officials.

The giant project would install twin 40-foot (12-meter), 35-mile tunnels from the Sacramento River in Northern California.

Backers say it will help struggling native fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta while ensuring a reliable water supply for farms and millions of residents, mostly in Central and Southern California.

Opponents say it would further threaten the delta and native fish nearing extinction after decades of increased water withdrawals from the delta.

