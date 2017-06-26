More Politics News

June 26, 2017 12:08 AM

Maine regulators, FairPoint agree on $175K settlement

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine utility regulators and FairPoint Communications are in agreement on a $175,000 settlement after the company failed to meet performance benchmarks from 2014 to last year.

The state Public Utilities Commission's staff had recommended $500,000 in fines after FairPoint did not meet performance standards established by the panel.

The settlement calls for FairPoint to fund three infrastructure replacement projects by the end of 2019 in three towns that have seen quality problems with landline service.

FairPoint's spokeswoman said the company is pleased with the settlement.

FairPoint is in the process of being sold. The MPUC has signed off on the $1.5 billion sale of FairPoint to Illinois-based Consolidated Communications.

