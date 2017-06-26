More Politics News

June 26, 2017 12:06 AM

21 people enter new week as US citizens

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

Twenty-one people are entering the new week as United States citizens after taking the oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Vermont's largest city.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the oath of citizenship was administrated Friday in Burlington by U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford.

The new citizens ranged in age from 21 to 65. They came from 13 countries: Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, People's Republic of China, Congo, France, India, Mexico, Romania, Rwanda, Thailand and Vietnam

Citizenship and Immigration Services says that during the 2016 fiscal year, just over 750,000 people were naturalized at ceremonies throughout the country and around the world. That includes more 650 individuals who were naturalized through the Vermont field office in St. Albans.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos