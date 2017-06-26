Carl Paladino listens during a hearing to determine if he should be removed from the Buffalo school board on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the State Education Building, in Albany, N.Y. The state Education Department hearing got underway Thursday for the one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife and stands accused of disclosing confidential school board business.
Carl Paladino listens during a hearing to determine if he should be removed from the Buffalo school board on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the State Education Building, in Albany, N.Y. The state Education Department hearing got underway Thursday for the one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife and stands accused of disclosing confidential school board business. The Albany Times Union via AP Will Waldron

June 26, 2017 12:04 AM

Hearing resumes for school board member who insulted Obamas

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

A hearing is scheduled to resume Monday on whether a one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife should be ousted from the Buffalo school board.

The hearing on a removal petition filed by other school board members began Thursday in Albany.

Carl Paladino has been targeted for removal since he told a Buffalo arts newspaper in December that he wished then-President Barack Obama would die of mad cow disease and Michelle Obama would go live with a gorilla.

But the Artvoice comments are not the basis for the unusual trial-like proceedings. The petition filed by Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold and other board members instead accuses Paladino of disclosing confidential information discussed in closed-door sessions.

