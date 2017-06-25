FILE- In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a rally for Omaha Democratic mayoral candidate Heath Mello in Omaha, Neb. Sanders urged fellow Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to vote against the health care bill proposed by the Senate on Sunday, June 25.
FILE- In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a rally for Omaha Democratic mayoral candidate Heath Mello in Omaha, Neb. Sanders urged fellow Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to vote against the health care bill proposed by the Senate on Sunday, June 25. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo
June 25, 2017 9:12 PM

Sanders urges Capito to vote against Senate health care bill

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Sen. Bernie Sanders urged fellow Sen. Shelley Moore Capito to vote against the health care bill proposed by the Senate, calling it "barbaric and immoral."

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the independent Vermont senator, joined by dozens of activists, organizers, faith leaders and community members, spoke in front of nearly 2,000 people on Sunday evening at the Protect Our Health Care Rally in the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

Sanders said, "This legislation will cause devastating, unprecedented harm to millions of people in my state, in your state and all across the country."

Capito spokeswoman Ashley Berrang said Sunday, that the senator, R-W.Va., "is continuing to review and working to improve the health care legislation released last week."

The Senate is expected to vote this week on the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

