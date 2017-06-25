More Politics News

June 25, 2017 5:16 PM

Recreational boat with 150 aboard sinks near Colombian city

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia

Authorities in Colombia say a rescue operation is underway after a recreational boat with about 150 people on board sank near Medellin.

The air force said on Twitter that it was sending a helicopter to the Guatape reservoir while Medellin's mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town.

Videos circulating on social media show a multi-story ferry sinking as a number of other recreational vehicles rushed to the distressed boat.

Authorities did not immediately say how many people had been rescued or were missing.

