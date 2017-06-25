Florida Gov. to name ally as chief financial officer

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is turning to a political ally and former legislator to take over one of the top jobs in state government.
Scott on Monday will announce that he's appointing Republican Jimmy Patronis as the state's next chief financial officer.
Patronis, who helped his family run a well-known Panama City restaurant, currently sits on the panel that regulates utilities. Patronis was a member of the Florida Legislature for eight years.
Current Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater announced earlier this year that he was ending his political career to take a job at Florida Atlantic University. He was first elected to the post in 2010.
Patronis backed Scott during his initial run for governor seven years ago when many in the GOP establishment were supporting another candidate.
