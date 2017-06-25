More Politics News

June 25, 2017 3:07 PM

Grants can help fight erosion on Nebraska cropland

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

Nebraska farmers can apply for federal grants to help fight erosion on their land.

The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service has funding available to help farmers fight erosion, but requests must be submitted by July 21.

Nebraska State Conservationist Craig Derickson says planting cover crops or using grassed waterways are good techniques to prevent gullies from forming.

Derickson says it's important to prevent these gullies from forming because they can carry away soil and create small ditches.

