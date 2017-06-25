More Politics News

June 25, 2017 2:26 PM

6 cows killed, deputy hurt in suspected drunk driving crash

The Associated Press
BISHOP, Texas

Authorities say six cows were killed and a South Texas deputy was injured during a suspected drunk driving accident.

KRIS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sFi5Jh ) an unidentified driver was traveling on a road around 1 a.m. Saturday when she crashed into a group of cows.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marco Everett says a Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputy who was leading the cows off the roadway they had wandered onto was injured.

The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Everett says investigators believe the driver fell asleep just before the accident in Bishop, located about 40 miles southwest of Corpus Christi.

Authorities are investigating the accident as a possible drunk driving incident but no charges have yet been filed in the case.

