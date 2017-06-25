More Politics News

June 25, 2017 2:24 PM

Mayor: Seattle Pride Parade celebrates unity

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

As temperatures began to rise, hundreds of men, women and children carrying rainbow flags hit the streets in the 43th annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said on Twitter that the city is celebrating unity and a strong community.

A few protesters carrying signs with bible verses and "you are a great sinner" disrupted the pre-parade celebration but police kept things moving.

Once the parade got going, people danced, sang and cheered as marching bands and other groups moved slowing down the parade route.

