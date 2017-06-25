More Politics News

June 25, 2017 2:19 PM

New Mexico ethics commission remains work in progress

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

The New Mexico legislature approved the creation of an independent ethics commission during this year's legislative session, but there's still much unsettled about how the body would work.

The Albuquerque Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2rGbkUv ) Thursday lawmakers approved the framework for an ethics commission, with the assumption specific powers and procedures would be set at a later date.

Some groups are pushing lawmakers to start talking details in interim legislative committee hearings this summer and fall.

Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, says it is unlikely the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee will end up recommending legislation when the committee meets in the coming months.

As currently proposed, the seven-member independent ethics commission would review complaints against elected officials and certain government employees.

New Mexico is one of eight states without an ethics commission.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos