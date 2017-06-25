Black Lives Matter protesters block the Twin Cities Pride Parade along Hennepin Ave at the start of the parade in Minneapolis, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Sunday's parade was disrupted over the police shooting of Philando Castile just minutes after getting underway in downtown Minneapolis.
June 25, 2017 4:47 PM

Anti-police protesters disrupt Twin Cities Pride Parade

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Demonstrators protesting the police shooting of Philando Castile disrupted the Twin Cities Pride Parade in downtown Minneapolis.

Sunday's parade was disrupted just minutes after getting underway. About 200 protesters began marching down Hennepin Avenue and at one point, staged a die-in.

Parade organizers on Friday invited police to participate in the annual parade after initially asking police to minimize their participation due to tensions over a jury's recent acquittal of a Minnesota officer who fatally shot Castile during a traffic stop last year. But Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, who is the city's first openly gay police chief, called that decision "divisive."

Protesters chanted "No justice, no peace, no pride in police" and carried signs reading "Justice for Philando" and "Black Lives Matter."

There were no arrests.

