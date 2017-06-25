More Politics News

June 25, 2017 12:29 PM

Police say Tulsa officers fatally shoot gun-wielding man

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

Police in Tulsa say three officers opened fire and fatally shot a man who pulled a gun as he tried to break into a home following a traffic stop.

Officer Jeanne MacKenzie told reporters the man was inside a possibly stolen vehicle that was stopped by an officer in east Tulsa about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

MacKenzie says the man ran from the car to a nearby home and tried to kick in the door while pulling out a gun and three officers fired at him.

The man was struck and died at the scene. His name and the names of the officers have not been released.

MacKenzie says a woman inside the home was not injured and the three people in the vehicle were taken from the scene for questioning.

