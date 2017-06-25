More Politics News

June 25, 2017 12:27 PM

Columbia considers regulations on payday loan companies

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo.

Columbia is looking into imposing heavier regulations on payday lenders.

The Columbia Missourian (http://bit.ly/2sZB7L3 ) reports that an ordinance is being drafted. Payday loan companies offer small loans, usually less than $1,000, that borrowers usually promise to pay with their next paychecks. The loans are predominantly taken out by low-income residents. Critics say the loans are predatory, while lenders say they are filling a need.

The state of Missouri has lax regulations compared to other states. St. Louis and Kansas City are among the cities that have placed their own rules on the companies.

Regulations being considered in Columbia include requiring lenders to post in 24-point bold font the annual percentage rate of interest if the loan is rolled over six times, as well as any fees that would be charged.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos