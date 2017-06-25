More Politics News

June 25, 2017 11:49 AM

US Rep. Moolenaar asks Gov. Snyder to seek FEMA flood aid

The Associated Press
MIDLAND, Mich.

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar and several other officials are asking Gov. Rick Snyder to seek federal emergency aid for central Michigan counties hard-hit by flooding.

Moolenaar, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and six other state and local officials said Sunday they want Snyder to request an emergency declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Midland, Isabella and other effected counties.

Schuette says the flooding sparked by heavy rains has heavily damaged hundreds of homes, businesses, farms, roads and bridges, and federal assistance is needed to help families recover.

A state disaster declaration issued Friday for Midland and Isabella counties allows state dollars to be used in cleanup efforts.

But officials say they're concerned the cost and scope of the flood damage may require additional federal aid.

