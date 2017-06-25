More Politics News

June 25, 2017 11:27 AM

Malloy names 2 to state Board of Pardons and Paroles

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has nominated two Connecticut residents to fill vacancies on the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The Democratic governor announced Friday that he's naming Stephen Dargan, of West Haven, and Nancy Turner, of Groton, to the board.

Dargan has served as a longtime state representative in the Connecticut General Assembly. As a lawmaker, he was the House Chairman of the Public Safety and Security Committee. The committee dealt with matters relating to state police, municipal police training, fire marshals and homeland security.

Turner currently works at Advanced Behavioral Health, Inc., where she is responsible for facilitating collaboration among state agencies, healthcare providers and nonprofit partners around meeting the needs of substance-exposed infants and their families.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos