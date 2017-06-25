More Politics News

June 25, 2017 11:20 AM

West Virginia county clerk tapped for Trump's election panel

The Associated Press
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.

President Donald Trump has tapped a Democratic county clerk from West Virginia to join a national elections panel aimed at investigating voter fraud allegations.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes learned Thursday that he'll join the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Republican West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recommended Rhodes for the job, citing his commitment to clean elections, up-to-date voter registration rolls and work ethic.

Trump established the committee last month by executive order.

The White House has said the panel will examine allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration.

Vice President Mike Pence is the chairman and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is vice chairman.

The commission will report back to Trump by 2018.

