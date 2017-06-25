Gerrymandering not a factor in Wyoming GOP dominance

Republicans dominate Wyoming politics like no other state without relying on the old political trick of gerrymandering, or adjusting political boundaries to gain an unfair advantage among voters.
The GOP controls 78 of the 90 seats in the Wyoming Legislature for the largest majority in any statehouse in the nation.
A nationwide analysis by The Associated Press shows lawmakers can cause some statehouses to skew more Democratic and others more Republican by redrawing political boundaries to cluster or divide certain groups of voters.
But that doesn't appear to be the case in Wyoming. There's no statistical evidence Republicans unfairly clustered or split up the Democratic vote the last time Wyoming lawmakers redrew state House and Senate district boundaries following the 2010 census.
