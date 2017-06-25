Japanese actor Kazufusa Hosho, impersonating Okina, performs during a traditional Noh theater representation, on the occasion of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Japan, in Rome's Palazzo della Cancelleria, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Japanese actor Kazufusa Hosho, impersonating Okina, performs during a traditional Noh theater representation, on the occasion of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Japan, in Rome's Palazzo della Cancelleria, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo
Japanese actor Kazufusa Hosho, impersonating Okina, performs during a traditional Noh theater representation, on the occasion of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Japan, in Rome's Palazzo della Cancelleria, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo

More Politics News

June 25, 2017 9:37 AM

Japan marks 75 years of Vatican ties with Noh theater show

The Associated Press
ROME

Japan has marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with the Holy See with a performance of ancient traditional Noh theater in Rome.

At the performance Saturday in Rome at the Palazzo della Cancelleria, a Renaissance architectural masterpiece housing Vatican tribunals, visitors were shown how to wear a Noh theater mask.

Japan's ambassador to the Vatican, Yoshio Matthew Nakamura, says Noh theater absorbs cultural elements from various countries and civilizations.

Japan has been a strong admirer of Vatican artistic treasures. Decades ago, Japanese television sponsored the restoration of the Sistine Chapel ceiling, which was frescoed by Michelangelo.

Presenting his diplomatic credentials last year to Pope Francis, Nakamura gave him binoculars "to see the lives of people in the periphery," an area where Francis says the church must pay more attention.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos