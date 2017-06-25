Interracial couple split by racist law reunites years later

This photo taken June 14, 2017, shows Myra Clark Foster and Howard Foster who stopped dating years ago due to societal pressures and met again many years later and are now married. Decades after racism caused their breakup, the two reconnected at Sharon Woods Metro Park on a fall day in 2013, and they held hands across a picnic table as they talked like they’d never been apart. “It was that dream you just never thought would come true ... there she was,” Howard said. The Columbus Dispatch via AP Kyle Robertson