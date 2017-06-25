More Politics News

June 25, 2017 9:14 AM

Ohio killer who survived execution wants next try blocked

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A convicted Ohio killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009 is asking a federal judge to prevent a second trip to the state's death chamber.

Romell Broom was sentenced to die for abducting, raping and killing 14-year-old Tryna Middleton in Cleveland in 1984.

The state stopped Broom's execution after two hours when executioners couldn't find a usable vein following 18 needle sticks.

The 61-year-old Broom is only the second U.S. inmate to survive an execution after the process began. A new execution date has been set for June 17, 2020.

Broom's attorneys asked in a filing last week that Broom be removed from death row, arguing a second execution attempt is cruel and unusual punishment and a double jeopardy violation.

The state is expected to oppose the request.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos