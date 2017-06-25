Proposal to shield climate research now on governor's desk

Gov. Gina Raimondo could now decide whether to shield Rhode Island climate scientists and other university researchers from public records requests.
Both chambers of the state General Assembly have approved bills that would exempt researchers at state institutions from having to disclose preliminary drafts, notes and working papers.
Proponents have said the legislation is meant to help guarantee academic freedom, especially for those whose study of climate change has been impeded by records requests from opponents of the research.
The legislation was sent Wednesday to the Democratic governor, who could sign or veto it.
University of Rhode Island professors backed the bill. Opponents have called it an affront to transparency but other open government advocates didn't object, arguing it merely adds clarity to an existing exemption in the law.
Comments