NH National Guard personnel to provide air base security

Twenty-nine New Hampshire Air National Guard Security Forces Squadron members are ready to deploy to air bases in the Middle East next month, joining dozens of other National Guard personnel from New Hampshire who've deployed this year.
The security personnel are deploying to six locations throughout the United States Central Command, an area that includes recent conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, thanked the National Guard personnel for their service and family and friends at the ceremony for showing support during a ceremony on Sunday.
"Most Granite Staters are at Sunday worship, on summer vacation, perhaps looking forward to a ball game later today. But for the 29 deploying members of the 157th Security Forces Squadron, this is a day of duty. It is a day of saying goodbye to spouses, children and other loved ones, and departing for many months of difficult and potentially dangerous duty in the Middle East," she said.
Attending the ceremony were a father-son duo: New Hampshire National Guard Master Sgt. T.J. Hackett and his son, Senior Airman Travis Hackett, who was visiting from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.
Both will deploy together to the Middle East, and it was special to have them together for the ceremony, said Christina Hackett, T.J.'s wife and Travis' mother. After the ceremony, the group grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, taking a break before continuing preparations to deploy, she said.
Others attending the event included Gov. Chris Sununu, the adjutant general of the New Hampshire National Guard and the commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing.
The ceremony held at Pease Air National Guard Base honored the 29 deploying along with 193 other airmen who've deployed this year.
The National Guard personnel who are deploying have conducted combat skills training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and completed additional training locally, officials said. They will provide security at six air bases throughout the region.
Comments