Center-right coalition candidate for mayor in Genoa, Marco Bucci, casts his ballot in a polling station in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Italian towns are holding mayoral runoffs after the first round of voting eliminated populist candidates in all the big cities up for grabs.
Center-right coalition candidate for mayor in Genoa, Marco Bucci, casts his ballot in a polling station in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Italian towns are holding mayoral runoffs after the first round of voting eliminated populist candidates in all the big cities up for grabs. ANSA via AP Luca Zennaro
Center-right coalition candidate for mayor in Genoa, Marco Bucci, casts his ballot in a polling station in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Italian towns are holding mayoral runoffs after the first round of voting eliminated populist candidates in all the big cities up for grabs. ANSA via AP Luca Zennaro

More Politics News

June 25, 2017 9:52 AM

Italy holds mayoral runoffs after populists are eliminated

The Associated Press
ROME

Italian towns are holding mayoral runoffs after the first round of voting eliminated populist candidates in all the big cities up for grabs.

Sunday's voting in 111 mainly small cities and towns closes at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT), with significant results expected Monday.

Center-left alliances anchored by Democrats and center-right coalitions grouping conservatives with anti-migrant parties were vying for support from voters who backed populist 5-Star Movement candidates in June 11 first round. In that vote, the anti-euro movement failed to capture any main city, including Genoa, where 5-Star founder-comic Beppe Grillo lives.

Genoa, a working-class port, has suffered during Italy's protracted economic crisis and is the most closely watched race.

In the past, local voting results didn't always correlate with national Parliament choices. A national election is due in spring 2018.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos