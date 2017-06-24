More Politics News

June 24, 2017 6:08 PM

Governor hosts annual camping event

The Associated Press
LAUREL, Del.

Delaware Gov. John Carney is spending time with children and adults who have never camped before in a bid to promote the great outdoors.

The third annual Governor's Campout took place Saturday at Trap Pond State Park.

State officials said the governor joined about 60 children and adult first-time campers for events like setting up tents, guided hikes, pontoon tours, kayak trips and cooking s'mores.

Participants include children from the Minority Engineering Regional Inventive Training program, as well as those from Caesar Rodney and Laurel school districts.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos