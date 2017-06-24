Governor hosts annual camping event

Delaware Gov. John Carney is spending time with children and adults who have never camped before in a bid to promote the great outdoors.
The third annual Governor's Campout took place Saturday at Trap Pond State Park.
State officials said the governor joined about 60 children and adult first-time campers for events like setting up tents, guided hikes, pontoon tours, kayak trips and cooking s'mores.
Participants include children from the Minority Engineering Regional Inventive Training program, as well as those from Caesar Rodney and Laurel school districts.
Comments