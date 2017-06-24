More Politics News

June 24, 2017 5:28 PM

Clearing the air: Top court will look at hookah tobacco case

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at the case of a Detroit-area man who mixes his own tobacco for water pipes known as hookah.

State investigators accused Samer Shami of manufacturing tobacco without a license. A Wayne County judge threw out the charge, saying blending tobacco isn't the same as making it. But the state appeals court reinstated the charge.

The appeals court said Shami created a new product by putting it in tins and putting his own label, "360," on it.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the months ahead. Among the issues: Whether the definition of "manufacturer" in Michigan law was clear enough to put Shami on notice.

