Clearing the air: Top court will look at hookah tobacco case

The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at the case of a Detroit-area man who mixes his own tobacco for water pipes known as hookah.
State investigators accused Samer Shami of manufacturing tobacco without a license. A Wayne County judge threw out the charge, saying blending tobacco isn't the same as making it. But the state appeals court reinstated the charge.
The appeals court said Shami created a new product by putting it in tins and putting his own label, "360," on it.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the months ahead. Among the issues: Whether the definition of "manufacturer" in Michigan law was clear enough to put Shami on notice.
