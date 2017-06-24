Newspaper: State lawmaker understated campaign funds

A newspaper's review of filings made with the Rhode Island Board of Elections has found that a longtime lawmaker understated the amount of money in her campaign fund by a combined $260,000 since 2012.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2s2V4RH ) that Rep. Anastasia Williams, a Providence Democrat, filed amendments on all but 10 of her 32 campaign filings since April 30, 2012.
The elections board voted Wednesday night to investigate possible campaign finance violations by Williams. It referred the case to the office of Democratic state Attorney General Peter Kilmartin. The board hasn't publicly specified its concerns about Williams.
Williams' lawyer, John Harwood, says his team is working to "reconcile the differences."
Williams was first elected in 1992. She won re-election last year after a hard-fought Democratic primary.
Comments