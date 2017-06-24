More Politics News

June 24, 2017 2:24 PM

Lawsuit filed following police shooting in Washington state

The Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash.

A western Washington state woman shot by police in 2014 has filed a federal lawsuit contending her civil rights were violated.

The Kitsap Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2t762FN) in a story on Friday that Corinna McGregor, who also uses the last name McGregor-Barth, in the lawsuit says she was holding a 12-inch, pink vaping device and didn't pose a threat.

The lawsuit says she was shot in the abdomen by then-deputy Will Sapp, who has since been promoted to sergeant for the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

McGregor's attorneys say police need to be trained to deal with someone who is suicidal.

Prosecutor Tina Robinson says no charges were filed against Sapp because no crime was committed.

McGregor survived but in the lawsuit says the shooting left her physically and emotionally traumatized.

The sheriff's office declined to comment.

