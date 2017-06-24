More Politics News

June 24, 2017 2:53 PM

Dancer who won notoriety at city meeting headed to Scotland

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

A performance artist who flailed around and jumped on a man's lap during a Portland City Council meeting is taking her unusual brand of interpretive dance on the road.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2t7rday) reports that Sara Juli will perform a work about incontinence this summer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.

The piece, "Tense Vagina: an actual diagnosis," explores the bladder-control issues she experienced following the birth of her children. The 39-year-old Falmouth premiered the piece, which is part dance, part theater and part stand-up comedy, at SPACE Gallery in Portland in 2015.

She grabbed headlines in March when she was invited to perform at a City Council meeting as part of the mayor's "Arts in the Chamber" series.

