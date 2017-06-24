Protesters march demanding a stop to massive logging in the Bialowieza forest, one of Europe's last virgin woodlands, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, June 24, 2017. The ruling Law and Justice party has allowed increased logging in Bialowieza, a vast woodland that straddles Poland and Belarus, alarming environmentalists who say it threatens a natural treasure.
Protesters march demanding a stop to massive logging in the Bialowieza forest, one of Europe's last virgin woodlands, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, June 24, 2017. The ruling Law and Justice party has allowed increased logging in Bialowieza, a vast woodland that straddles Poland and Belarus, alarming environmentalists who say it threatens a natural treasure. Alik Keplicz AP Photo
June 24, 2017 1:55 PM

Polish protesters demand halt to logging in primeval forest

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Hundreds have marched in Warsaw to protest widespread logging in Europe's last primeval forest, a project undertaken taken by Poland's conservative government.

The ruling Law and Justice party has allowed increased logging in the Bialowieza Forest, a vast woodland that straddles Poland and Belarus, alarming environmentalists who say it threatens a natural treasure. The forest has been designed a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The government says it's fighting an outbreak of bark beetle, but ecologists see that as a pretext to increase timber production for profit.

Speakers at the rally Saturday organized by Greenpeace said they want the entire forest to be declared a national park to ensure its protection. Currently only the forest's core is protected on the Polish side.

The protesters marched with signs to the Environment Ministry.

