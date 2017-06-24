Republican Fischer announces bid for re-election in 2018

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer has announced her bid for re-election in 2018.
The Nebraska Republican made the announcement Saturday, when she kicked off a tour of the state starting in Omaha. Fischer planned to fly to Grand Island, Scottsbluff, Kearney and Lincoln on the tour. Traveling with her are former Nebraska Republican governors Dave Heineman and Kay Orr.
During her first stop at Omaha's Eppley Airfield on Saturday, Fischer touted her accomplishments in Washington, including helping secure funding for a new runway at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha and her help in writing a 5-year highway bill that includes $1.5 billion for Nebraska roads.
Fischer, who was first elected in 2012, serves on several Senate committees, including Armed Forces, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Environment and Public Works.
