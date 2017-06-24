More Politics News

June 24, 2017 1:19 PM

State distributes $15.1 million in grants to help nonprofits

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

The state of Connecticut is doling out $15.1 million in grants to help 50 nonprofit agencies across the state pay for one-time infrastructure improvements.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy created the Nonprofit Grant Program in 2013, which has helped hundreds of groups. This marks the fifth round of grants.

The capital purchases being funded by the grant program are varied. They range from vehicles for the ARC of Litchfield County Inc. in Torrington to a case management system at the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging in Bridgeport.

Malloy says the capital purchases will help to improve the nonprofits' service delivery, efficiency and effectiveness, as well as address health, safety and accessibility issues. He says that allows the groups to focus on "getting services to those who need them the most."

