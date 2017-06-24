In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks to his fiancée Scottish actress Louise Linton after he was sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to be among the guests as Mnuchin weds Linton Saturday at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.
June 24, 2017 9:59 PM

Trumps attend wedding of treasury secretary and actress

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the guests as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin's) married a Scottish actress.

Mnuchin exchanged vows Saturday night with Louise Linton at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.

Mrs. Trump wore a pink blush dress and the president was in a tux. Vice President Mike Pence also attended.

The 54-year-old Mnuchin worked for the Goldman Sachs investment firm for nearly two decades before founding a hedge fund. He also ran a company that invested in Hollywood movies and was finance chairman of Trump's presidential campaign.

The 36-year-old Linton has appeared in movies and TV shows. Mnuchin also produced movies before joining the government.

It's Mnuchin's third marriage and the second for Linton.

