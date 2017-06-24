Tech sergeant released from hospital after air show accident

Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. Sgt. Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received around 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top at the Dayton International Airport. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew. Dayton Daily News via AP Ty Greenlees