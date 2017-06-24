Gov. Raimondo signs law streamlining solar panel permits

Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed legislation designed to make it easier for people to install rooftop solar panels.
The Democratic governor this week signed into law a proposal that creates a statewide solar permitting process. Towns and cities will have to start using the new permit applications in January.
The state Office of Energy Resources had recommended streamlining a process that can vary by municipality. It said a statewide permit will provide predictability of costs and reduce the amount of time installers spend acquiring permits.
Installers have had to get separate electrical and building permits regardless of a solar project's size. The cost of solar equipment has dropped over the past decade but the energy agency says that "soft" costs— such as permitting and interconnection —have remained high.
