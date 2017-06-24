More Politics News

June 24, 2017 8:45 AM

Police: Man aiming car at police fatally shot by officer

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Police say a motorist near downtown Phoenix was fatally shot by an officer after the man aimed his car at police approaching him on foot and accelerated toward them.

Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl said officers had stopped the man around 10 p.m. Friday for an invalid license plate but he sped off. Pfohl said officers on patrol later noticed the car parked with its lights off.

He said that when they approached, the driver sped off then lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. Pfohl said that's when two officers on foot approached the car, it accelerated toward them and one officer fired his weapon.

Police haven't yet identified the suspect. Investigators also didn't know why he fled. The officer's name wasn't immediately released.

