June 24, 2017 8:12 AM

Big cases, retirement rumors as Supreme Court nears finish

By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court is entering its final week of work before a long summer hiatus. Action is expected on the Trump administration's travel ban and a decision is due in a separation of church and state case that arises from a Missouri church playground.

The biggest news of all, though, would be if Justice Anthony Kennedy were to use the court's last public session on Monday to announce his retirement.

Kennedy has given no public sign that he will retire now and give President Donald Trump his second high court pick. Kennedy's departure would allow conservatives to take firm control of the court.

But Kennedy turns 81 next month and several former law clerks have said they think he's contemplating stepping down in the next year or so.

