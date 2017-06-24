FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2013, file photo, then-incoming FBI Director James Comey talks with outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller before Comey was officially sworn in at the Justice Department in Washington. Mueller, the somber-faced and demanding FBI director who led the bureau through the Sept. 11 attacks, and Comey, his more approachable and outwardly affable successor, may be poles apart stylistically but both command a wealth of respect in the law enforcement and legal community.
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2013, file photo, then-incoming FBI Director James Comey talks with outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller before Comey was officially sworn in at the Justice Department in Washington. Mueller, the somber-faced and demanding FBI director who led the bureau through the Sept. 11 attacks, and Comey, his more approachable and outwardly affable successor, may be poles apart stylistically but both command a wealth of respect in the law enforcement and legal community. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2013, file photo, then-incoming FBI Director James Comey talks with outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller before Comey was officially sworn in at the Justice Department in Washington. Mueller, the somber-faced and demanding FBI director who led the bureau through the Sept. 11 attacks, and Comey, his more approachable and outwardly affable successor, may be poles apart stylistically but both command a wealth of respect in the law enforcement and legal community. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo

More Politics News

June 24, 2017 2:43 AM

Mueller and Comey not as close as Trump and others suggest

By ERIC TUCKER and JAKE PEARSON Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump and his associates are trying to draw attention to the relationship between special counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey. It appears that Trump's description of the two as "very, very good friends" isn't rooted in reality.

Mueller and Comey served together in the Justice Department during the George W. Bush administration. They're not known to be especially close friends. A former federal prosecutor, David Kelley, says Mueller and Comey haven't visited each other's homes and rarely shared a meal together.

Legal experts say whatever connection they do have doesn't come close to meriting Mueller's removal as special counsel.

Mueller is in charge of the Russia investigation that has expanded to include Trump's firing of Comey. Trump has called the Russia probe a "witch hunt."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos