House vote to repeal Oregon business tax credit angers GOP

After a fiery three-hour debate that capped a contentious week in Salem, the Oregon House approved a partial repeal of a 2013 "Grand Bargain" business tax credit in a 31-28 vote Friday with three Democrats joining Republicans' opposition.
Republicans and businesses throughout the state are vehemently opposed House Bill 2060, which Democrats advanced out of a House committee by surprise two days earlier. It may also face a legal challenge, opponents say, if it passes its final hurdle in the Senate.
"House Dems just proved they don't need to follow the Constitution for revenue votes as they raise taxes," said Senate Republican Minority Leader Ted Ferrioli, referring to the supermajority requirement for tax hikes that House Democrats and the Legislature's non-partisan legal counsel say doesn't apply in this instance. "(House Speaker Tina Kotek) is holding up the education budget, threatening to derail a transportation package and killing the credibility of the Legislature."
HB 2060 would raise an extra $200 million for the 2017-19 biennium — an amount some lawmakers have been trying to cobble together for the record-$8.2 billion K-12 education budget that's up for final vote Tuesday in the House.
That's less than half the extra revenue they could've raised, about $500 million, by boosting the existing corporate income tax — a last-minute plan pitched Monday by Senate Democrats that might've held sway with enough Republicans to pass on a supermajority and boost funds for schools. Hass's plan excluded a Measure 97-like gross-receipts tax, which voters rejected and Republicans opposed, so House Democrats advanced HB 2060 out of committee Wednesday.
The bill partially repeals a tax credit for so-called "pass-through" entities, meaning LLCs, S-corporations and partnerships commonly formed by small businesses. These entities are exempt from the federal corporate income tax, so profits and losses are taxed through the personal incomes of the owners, partners or shareholders.
House Democrats like Rep. Rob Nosse rallied support for the measure by calling it a "cost containment" bill that would "reign in" a "runaway" tax break that benefits mostly wealthy doctors and lawyers rather than modest mom-and-pops.
"The projections are that this tax break could end up costing $300 million," said Democratic Rep. Phil Barnhart. "We should make smart, sensible reforms to this policy now, before it spirals out of control."
Kotek stepped away from her podium to give her own floor speech about the 2013 tax credit, saying it's "not having the targeted impact we wanted it to have."
Those comments further exasperated GOP caucus members such as Rep. Julie Parrish, who noted the Legislature is ending another session without addressing the state's rising pension and health care costs that are projected to continue rising faster than revenues.
"My trust in the leadership in this building is gone after today," Parrish said.
