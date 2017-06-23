More Politics News

June 23, 2017 6:21 PM

New Kansas law forms task force to review child welfare

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed into law a measure that creates an independent task force to review the state's child welfare system.

The Lawrence Journal-World (http://bit.ly/2t4vM5M ) reports the measure was in response to the deaths of a number of children who had been in state custody. It also followed a series of audit reports that were critical of the Kansas Department for Children and Families' management of the state foster care system.

The measure calls for a 19-member panel to examine all aspects of the state's child welfare system. The task force will include lawmakers, people involved in family court services and social welfare, and law enforcement.

The group will file a progress report at the 2018 legislative session's start, with a final report due in January 2019.

