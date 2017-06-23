Gowdy: Oversight won't investigate Russian interference

In this June 21, 2017, photo, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C. questions Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson as he testifies to the House Intelligence Committee task force on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gowdy said June 23, he does not plan to investigate Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election or questions of whether President Donald Trump obstructed the federal investigation into it. Gowdy said he does not want the oversight panel to interfere with investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and other congressional committees. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo