Theft charge against former Tennessee lawmaker dropped

A theft charge has been dropped in the case of a former Tennessee lawmaker accused of stealing his opponent's campaign signs before a primary election.
The Commercial Appeal reports that a charge of theft of property under $500 against Curry Todd was dismissed Friday after the primary witness in the case, Mark Lovell, did not show up in court.
Todd was accused of stealing Lovell's yard signs during the Republican primary race for a state House seat representing suburban Shelby County.
Lovell defeated Todd in the August primary and ran unopposed in the November general election. Lovell resigned in February amid a sexual harassment investigation. He denied wrongdoing through a public relations firm.
Prosecutor Byron Winsett said Lovell was expected to be in court, but he did not appear.
