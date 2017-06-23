Fourth Montana Republican enters Senate race against Tester

A fourth Montana Republican has filed to run for U.S. Senate in 2018.
Ron Murray of Belgrade filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on June 17.
Lee Newspapers of Montana reports that Kalispell state Sen. Albert Olszewski, Scott Roy McLean of Missoula and Troy Downing of Big Sky are also running for the Republican nomination.
The winner will challenge incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester.
Murray lost in the primary for a state House seat in 2010. He was later investigated along with eight other Republican candidates accused of coordinating their campaigns with and taking illegal donations from a national anti-union group.
Murray settled with the commissioner of political practices, agreeing to pay a $6,000 fine and perform $14,000 worth of community service.
